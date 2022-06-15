Heat & a few storms late tonight, humidity relief on Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The heat has arrived in Mid-Michigan and there won’t be much relief overnight, with Heat Advisories in some areas continuing into the overnight.

But thankfully, despite hot temperatures expected on Thursday as well, we will see the humidity move out quickly and should feel a lot better than today by tomorrow afternoon. As far as our next storm chance, that also arrives later tonight, and we’ll need to keep an eye on the strength of those storms as they move into West Michigan.

This Evening & Overnight

As usual, be sure you’re being careful in this level of heat, especially those involved in sporting events or outdoor jobs. Heat index values will remain in the 80s and 90s at least this evening, before gradually falling toward daybreak tomorrow morning. The last of the advisories should expire at 8 AM.

Low temperatures won't cool down much tonight, with upper 60s to low 70s. (WNEM)

Overnight lows will only fall into the upper 60s to middle 70s tonight.

No wet weather is expected during most of the evening hours tonight, but showers and thunderstorms currently ongoing in Wisconsin around 5:30 PM will be moving east tonight, and could arrive around midnight in some of our western areas close to US-127. Those storms, what survives of them, will press eastward through the night.

Scattered rain & thunderstorms are possible late tonight, but how much survives the trip into our area remains in question. (WNEM)

These storms are largely expected to weaken as they move east, but they’ll still have at least a bit of fuel to work with after our hot and humid day today, so to what degree they weaken is still a bit in question. At the very least a few areas will see thunderstorms or rain tonight.

A small risk for strong storms is over Mid-Michigan tonight. However, this will depend on how well storms can survive into our area. (WNEM)

There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather (isolated risk) in parts of the TV5 viewing area to account for this. Wind and hail would be the primary threats, along with frequent lightning. Some of our northwestern areas included in a Slight Risk, slightly higher than the Marginal, could see an isolated tornado. But that chance is very low, as well.

Thursday

Although temperatures will remain warm on Thursday morning and still push well into the 80s for the afternoon, the cold front responsible for tonight’s storms will sweep through the area quickly, dropping our humidity by the afternoon and evening hours. It will feel quite a bit better for the second half of the day Thursday.

High temperatures will still be hot on Thursday, but the humidity should drop considerably by the afternoon. (WNEM)

Skies may have a little leftover cloud cover to start the day, but should trend mostly sunny very quickly.

Dry weather is expected to continue Thursday evening and won’t slow down until at least Sunday. For a look at the rest of your forecast, head to our 7-Day Forecast page!

