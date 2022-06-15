Hottest day of the week Wednesday, watching rain chances Wednesday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Tuesday evening saw temperatures starting to rise with a warm front knocking on our door. That front also started to bring the humidity with it too. We’re already starting to feel that this morning! Everything combines today to make this the hottest day of the week, and the hottest day we’ve had in quite some time too (almost two years since we’ve had highs forecasted in the middle 90s). This heat has prompted a Heat Advisory from the National Weather Service. There is a chance for rain tonight, though we have a few factors working against it.

Today

As you’re out the door this morning, it just feels like one of those days that’s going to be hot! We’re starting with sticky conditions and temperatures just on either side of 70 degrees. There’s an elevated haze/fog this morning Mt. Pleasant and Alma in response to all of that moisture coming in, but that will lift fairly quick this morning with full sunshine.

Highs today will reach up to around 96 degrees. A southwest wind from 5 to 15 mph with 20 mph gusts will even allow the lakeshore to reach into the 90s today too. The record high temperature lies at 93 degrees in Saginaw, Flint, and Houghton Lake today. We have a pretty good chance at setting new high temperature records today.

High temperatures Wednesday are likely to break existing records. (WNEM)

The humidity will be factored into the heat today with dew points near 70, meaning the heat index will reach the triple-digits during the afternoon. Make sure to stay hydrated and check on those who are more vulnerable to the heat today. Keep your pets indoors and try to catch frequent breaks if you’re outside!

These heat index values have prompted a Heat Advisory from the National Weather Service. (WNEM)

Tonight

Dry weather is expected through the evening but an incoming cold front has the potential to bring some spotty rain to the area. That cold front will bring strong storms and severe weather to Wisconsin, but the big question is whether or not those storms will be able to survive the trip over Lake Michigan and western Michigan. This will be coming in overnight so we’ll be losing a lot of the instability from the daytime. We still should have somewhat of a limiting cap (which inhibits upward motion in the atmosphere), and the mid-levels of the atmosphere look to be a little drier too.

It's possible we see some scattered rain activity Wednesday night, though a lot of data has still been pointing to it fizzling out before it gets here. (WNEM)

In total, this would contribute to a lot of rain falling apart as -- and even before -- it gets to our area. But if we can get a storm to survive the trip all the way in, it could be on the stronger end, possibly reaching the severe level. Damaging wind gusts are the main threat from any storm that does reach that level.

Thursday

Behind the cold front and a few morning showers, the humidity will drop drastically. Even though highs will get up to around 87 on Thursday, the comparative lack of humidity will keep heat index values right around the air temperature. The wind will pick up behind the cold front though, expect gusts in the afternoon to reach up to around 30 mph with a west southwest direction.

With lower humidity Thursday, the heat index will not vary much from the actual air temperature. (WNEM)

The weekend does see more temperature relief along with rain chances returning around Sunday and Monday. Give it all a check on your full 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.