Lottery club wins $1.2M

CLARE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan lottery club won $1.2 million playing the Michigan Lottery.

The Clare County club, which is made up of two members, was shocked when they discovered they won more than a million dollars playing the Lotto 47.

The members chose to remain anonymous. They matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn on May 7: 12-14-24-33-39-44.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Sunrise Store, 6078 N. Clare Ave. in Harrison.

“We have been playing Lotto 47 for years and always play easy pick numbers,” the club’s representative said. “I looked up the winning numbers online after the drawing and checked them off one by one on the ticket. When I saw we’d matched all of them to win the jackpot, I was in complete shock. I never thought we would actually win big!”

The members chose to receive their prize as a one lump-sum payment of about $832,000. They plan to use their winnings to complete home renovations and travel.

“Winning is totally amazing! We have played for years and can’t believe it finally paid off,” the club representative said.

