Man charged for sexually assaulting minors nearly 9 years ago

Ernest John Woycik II
Ernest John Woycik II(Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A man accused of sexually assaulting two young victims multiple times years ago is now facing charges, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

Swanson said the two young victims have been victimized since 2013, with a five-year break since the last assault, and just recently came forward. Some of the assaults happened in public places, Swanson added.

The suspect personally knew the victims, but Swanson did release further details about the relationship.

After the victims came forward, Ernest John Woycik II, 46, was arrested. He is facing six charges including four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first-degree, strangulation and domestic violence.

Woycik is currently being held at the Genesee County Jail.

Sheriff Swanson is asking for any other potential victims in this case to call 911 or 810-257-3422.

