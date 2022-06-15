Advertisement

Michigan cop charged with murder in Lyoya’s death is fired

Officials say a Michigan police officer charged with murder after shooting Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head has been fired
Christopher Schurr
Christopher Schurr(WILX)
By ED WHITE
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan police officer charged with murder after shooting Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head has been fired, officials said Wednesday.

Christopher Schurr, a Grand Rapids officer for seven years, waived a right to a hearing and was dismissed, effective last Friday, said City Manager Mark Washington.

Schurr's dismissal was recommended by police Chief Eric Winstrom after a second-degree murder charge was filed Thursday.

Lyoya, a Black man, was killed at the end of a traffic stop on April 4. He ran and physically resisted Schurr after failing to produce a driver's license.

Schurr, who is white, claimed Lyoya had control of his Taser when he shot him. Schurr’s attorneys said the officer feared for his safety when he shot Lyoya.

