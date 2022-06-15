Mid-Michigan business forced to close early due to heat

FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - Some business owners said the heat was too much to justify keeping their doors open on Wednesday.

Diana Rodabaugh co-owns the Flushing Candy Company.

“This is the first time we’ve ever had to close because of the heat,” Rodabaugh said.

She said her business resides in a building built in the 1800s with one working air conditioner and that does not cut it in the extreme heat.

“The chocolate, the ice cream, everything is sensitive. We don’t want it to melt. We want it to have quality,” Rodabaugh said.

The decision was made to close for the day. Rodabaugh co-owns the business with Scott Webster.

He said producing their rolled ice cream would’ve only made conditions inside their store Wednesday even hotter.

“It’s about negative 40 degrees. And then to make that plate that cold, we have to remove the heat from the plate, and that heat goes into our space. And so, the more ice creams we make the hotter in here it gets,” Webster said.

Webster and Rodabaugh just did not think it was fair to their customers who would brave the heat for a taste of their ice cream.

“We roll it up and it has a certain look to it that we’ve created. And we can’t create that quality of that look today because it melts so fast. Even with it being the coldest ice cream in Genesee County, at negative 40 when it comes off the plate, we cannot produce the product that we want to produce,” Webster said.

“We don’t want people out. We don’t want people sweating to death trying to get our ice cream or get our other candy. Because we want to give them the quality that they deserve,” Rodabaugh said.

