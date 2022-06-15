MSP arrests Akron man suspected of possession of child sexually abusive material

AKRON, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit announced Wednesday an Akron man has been arrested on charges of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

Akron resident Andrew Robert Ralston, 64 years-old, was arrested for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime, MSP said.

Ralston was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his home, MSP said. Ralston was allegedly viewing files of child sexually abusive material on the internet.

Ralston was charged with 25 counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and 25 counts of using a computer to commit a crime, MSP said. Ralston was arraigned in 71B District Court on Wednesday.

