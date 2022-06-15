Pinconning house fire under investigation

PINCONNING, Mich. (WNEM) - A fire Tuesday night left a Pinconning home in unlivable conditions.

Around 8 p.m., fire crews from Pinconning, Mt. Forest, Kawkawlin, and Garfield Township were dispatched to a house fire in the area of Fifth and Van Etten Street.

The occupants of the house were evacuated safely. Two people were sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Pinconning Fire Department said the home is not in a livable condition due to smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

