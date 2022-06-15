Advertisement

Pinconning house fire under investigation

Raycom Media/file
Raycom Media/file
By Chandler Pawloski
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINCONNING, Mich. (WNEM) - A fire Tuesday night left a Pinconning home in unlivable conditions.

Around 8 p.m., fire crews from Pinconning, Mt. Forest, Kawkawlin, and Garfield Township were dispatched to a house fire in the area of Fifth and Van Etten Street.

The occupants of the house were evacuated safely. Two people were sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Pinconning Fire Department said the home is not in a livable condition due to smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo
Former Isabella Co. jail administrator accused of assaulting inmate
Harry Wallace Nimmo
Sheriff: Man charged for assaulting girlfriend’s dog
File photo
USDA partnership invests $1.5 Million to increase access to healthy foods in Michigan
Saginaw County hosts extended-hours adoption event