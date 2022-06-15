Police: Human remains identified as woman reported missing 8 years ago
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department have identified human remains found in an abandoned home on May 26 as a resident who was reported missing eight years ago.
Police say the remains have been identified as Jina Collins. A cause of death has not been identified by police.
Anyone with information can call Flint Police Detective Williams at 810-237-6977 or Crime Stoppers to stay anonymous at 1-800-422-JAIL.
