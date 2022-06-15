Advertisement

Saginaw County hosts extended-hours adoption event

(WAVE 3 News)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - If you are looking to adopt a new furry friend, Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is hosting an extended hours adoption event on Wednesday.

You can view all of the adorable and adoptable animals here.

If you have any current pets, the shelter suggests bringing them to your meet and greet to ensure your new friend is a good fit.

The fee for adoptable dogs is $62, and the fee for cats is $25.

The event lasts until 7 p.m.

Appointments are preferred. You can call 989-797-4500 to schedule a meet and greet.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo
Former Isabella Co. jail administrator accused of assaulting inmate
Harry Wallace Nimmo
Sheriff: Man charged for assaulting girlfriend’s dog
Raycom Media/file
Pinconning house fire under investigation
File photo
USDA partnership invests $1.5 Million to increase access to healthy foods in Michigan