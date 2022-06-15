Saginaw County hosts extended-hours adoption event

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - If you are looking to adopt a new furry friend, Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is hosting an extended hours adoption event on Wednesday.

You can view all of the adorable and adoptable animals here.

If you have any current pets, the shelter suggests bringing them to your meet and greet to ensure your new friend is a good fit.

The fee for adoptable dogs is $62, and the fee for cats is $25.

The event lasts until 7 p.m.

Appointments are preferred. You can call 989-797-4500 to schedule a meet and greet.

