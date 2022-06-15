Advertisement

Sheriff: Alcohol, speed factors in minibike crash

By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WORTH TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A minibike rider is recovering in the hospital after a crash in Sanilac County.

On Tuesday, June 14 at 8 p.m., Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a 911 call about a minibike crash on Grove Road near Woodside Drive in Worth Township.

Deputies determined a Coleman Minibike motorcycle, driven by a 65-year-old man from Southfield, was heading south on Grove Road when the driver lost control and crashed into a ditch.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said. The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Alcohol and speed were believed to be contributing factors in the crash, the sheriff’s office said, adding the driver was not wearing a helmet.

Deputies were assisted by Lexington Fire Rescue and the Lexington Police Department.

