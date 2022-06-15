Sheriff: Man charged for assaulting girlfriend’s dog

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A man in Genesee County has been charged for assaulting an animal.

On Friday, May 27 at 10:30 a.m., the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office learned about an animal cruelty incident that happened in Burton on May 23 at 9:16 p.m.

Sheriff Chris Swanson shared a video of the suspect kicking a 15-year-old English Setter named Zeke in the abdomen. Swanson said the dog belongs to the suspect’s girlfriend.

Lapeer County Animal Control Chief Rachel Horton obtained the footage and turned it over to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives made contact with the suspect in the 4300 block of Eagle Lane. The suspect admitted to kicking the dog, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect told deputies the dog defecated on its bed and he became angry, causing him to kick the dog.

Harry Wallace Nimmo, 50, was arrested and arraigned on one count of animal cruelty. Nimmo is currently out on bond with a tether.

Nimmo is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on June 21 at 1 p.m.

