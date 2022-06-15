State invests to help build 529 affordable housing units

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The state is moving forward with a plan to invest $13 million to build 529 affordable apartments, townhomes, and housing units according to the governor’s office.

The move will help increase affordable housing options amidst a housing shortage and lower costs for Michiganders. The investment is expected to add $151 million to the state’s economy and create 1,000 jobs.

“Michigan should always be a place where everyone can afford to live, work, and raise a family. As rent and home prices increase across the country, we are moving forward with an aggressive plan here in Michigan to build more quality affordable housing. This will help put money back in people’s pockets, and give them a place to call home,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “When Michiganders have a safe place to call home, it serves as a launchpad for economic opportunity and a strong foundation for people to pursue their potential.”

Through the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, developers will receive awards and can claim credits against their tax liability for up to 10 years.

“We know that creating affordable housing benefits everyone in the state by stimulating local economic growth, but it also creates opportunities for Michiganders to have equitable access to safe, quality, affordable housing for their families, making for stable and secure living and upward mobility,” said Chad Benson, MSHDA rental development director.

One of the projects, the Lincoln Park Residences, is in Midland. The developers, DeShano Development Corp, have been awarded $876,938. Fifty affordable units will be built.

Other projects are in Ann Arbor, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Jackson, Nashville, Traverse City, and Wyoming.

