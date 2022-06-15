Students, parents pushing for more mental health funding in schools

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan’s latest budget is set to put aside millions of dollars for schools to implement new mental health services and programs to help students and staff.

The pandemic, school shootings, and classes are giving students plenty on their plate.

“I know I’ve personally struggled with it as well as others in my family, and it’s just something that I feel passionate about. And I feel it’s something that is not being addressed very well in schools and I believe that speaking out about it will get more funding and just remove the stigma around it,” said Hemlock High School Senior Luke Premo.

Mental health in schools was the topic of a roundtable Wednesday at the Millet Learning Center.

“One big thing is giving counselors their jobs back. We want to reduce the work load off them and push the, the administrative task that they do off to someone else so they can focus on what they trained to do, what they went to school to do, and that is to counsel kids,” Premo said.

The discussion focused on the state budget getting hundreds of millions of dollars set aside for mental health services, programs, and more.

Chelsea Korzecki is a supervisor of special education for Saginaw ISD. She oversees social workers for the district.

“So, they’re also feeling that they can’t meet all the needs that are being thrown at them, so they’re -- they’re feeling inadequate essentially, that there’s way more to be done than one person can handle,” Korzecki said.

Korzecki is also the parent of a student in Swan Valley.

“You know, if she’s feeling sad or if she’s navigating something, she has now these new skills that, that she can talk about. Another thing she learned was that it’s okay to talk about her feelings, and who she can go to and who is our safe person to be able to talk to about those big feelings,” Korzecki said.

Korzecki hopes schools can support all tiers of mental health needs.

