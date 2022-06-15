Advertisement

USDA partnership invests $1.5 Million to increase access to healthy foods in Michigan

By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a $1.5 million investment to increase access to healthy foods in Michigan.

The funds come from the Healthy Food Financing Initiative, which helps bring grocery stores and other food retailers to underserved areas.

“This is another way USDA Rural Development is working with local business and cooperatives to help our communities,” said Fewins.  “We are committed to improving access to high quality, fresh food for all Michigan residents.”

There are eight projects in Michigan. In Flint, Asbury Community Development Corporation will use $200,000 to support the construction of Asbury Community Kitchen, which will help low-income residents to access fresh produce and healthy foods.

