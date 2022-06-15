Witness protection program to help Flint investigators

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Flint has been rocked with violent crimes over the past few months and police continue to search for those responsible.

A new initiative aims to empower witnesses to step forward and help police and prosecutors close more cases.

“We have found over the years that there is a don’t snitch type of culture in our community, which basically says, you know, even though you know something, don’t come forward,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton. “And even if you know something, don’t say anything about it.”

The city is creating a witness protection program that will temporarily house witnesses of violent crimes until they are able to provide testimony and make certain the people responsible are locked up.

“So many witnesses in violent crime cases are reluctant to come forward,” Leyton said. “They fear that they’re in harm’s way. They fear for their safety, they fear for the safety of their loved ones.”

Prosecutor Leyton has been pushing for this program for nearly two decades and believes it will help take more violent criminals off the streets.

“I’m somewhat confident that if we can get this witness protection program up and running, we will result in more convictions of more individuals who have committed violent crimes and make the community a safer place,” Leyton said.

The city will fund the program for the next two years with an initial investment of $500,000 from American Rescue Plan Act funding. Leyton said it will take $100,000 annually to continue the program and said the state should pay for it.

“Sustainable funding for the long term and that really needs to come from the state of Michigan,” Leyton said.

The program is not for housing witnesses after they testify, but only for those needed in an active investigation.

