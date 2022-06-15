Woman files lawsuit against manager accused of hiding camera in restroom

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman has filed a lawsuit against her former manager who is accused of placing a camera in a unisex restroom at a Dollar General in Tuscola County.

Ven Johnson Law filed the lawsuit against former Dollar General manager Cody Crouch and Dolgencorp, which owns and manages the store located at 755 N. State St. in Caro.

The lawsuit alleges the woman, a vendor employee of the store, noticed a hole in a ceiling tile while using the unisex restroom on April 29. She then found a camera and reported it to Crouch, who immediately tried to destroy it, the lawsuit claims.

The Caro Police Department investigated the incident and Crouch was arrested. Crouch has been charged with two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, capturing/distributing images of an unclothed person, tampering with evidence, and surveilling an unclothed person.

Crouch was bound over to the Tuscola County Circuit Court last week.

Ven Johnson Law’s civil lawsuit filed in Tuscola County Circuit Court against Crouch and Dolgencorp includes the following:

Invasion of privacy, intrusion upon seclusion (against both parties)

Intentional infliction of emotional distress (against both parties)

Premises liability and/or general negligence (against Dolgencorp, LLC)

Violation of MCL 37.2302, public accommodational sexual harassment (against both parties)

Negligent hiring, retention, training, and supervision (against Dolgencorp, LLC)

“As the store manager, Crouch was able to install a hidden camera system and record people utilizing a public restroom,” said Tom Waun, attorney at Ven Johnson Law. “This disgusting behavior is an absolute invasion of privacy for all employees, customers and vendors who deserve and expect a safe, private space.”

Ven Johnson Law is encouraging other employees, customers and vendors of this Dollar General who used the restroom between April 2021 and April 2022, when Crouch was employed, to contact their firm to learn if they may have been recorded unknowingly.

