Workers trying to be safe while working outside in extreme heat conditions

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - While the heat may be sending plenty of people inside to their air conditioners, there is still many who have to work through outside.

The job can be challenging for workers laying asphalt in the heat.

Sherri Cummins has been working all day exposed to the elements.

“It’s been brutal,” Cummins said.

She is a flagger for traffic control. A company that flags construction sites like on Kochville Road in Zilwaukee.

Cummins said she was nervous when she saw the hot First Warn 5 Forecast.

“A little fearful, like oh darn what am I going to do? I started drinking water before I left my home this morning,” Cummins said.

Her supervisor, Frank Catalano, said he is doing everything he can to keep everyone out here safe.

“The best think we can do is really try to keep good communication going. And with this hot weather we’re having, I’m doing my best to try to keep everybody hydrated,” Catalano said.

On Wednesday he brought in extra fluids and building in more breaks.

“Most people are preferring water because the Gatorade just doesn’t seem to cut it either. And you know, other than that giving people a little bit of time off in the shade so they can try to catch their breath,” Catalano said.

Champagne and Marx Excavating is doing the roadwork.

TV5 spoke with the company’s safety administrator Christine Davis. She wants employees to keep an eye on each other in extreme heat and humidity.

“Watch out for your fellow worker, because heat illness can hit, and you don’t realize it. Muscle cramps, muscle spasms, vomiting, there’s serious consequences to heat exhaustion and you need to call 911 if you’re in doubt,” David said.

Davis said hours were also adjusted to try and minimize exposure during the warmest part of the day.

“Normally we start at 7, and today we started at 6. And a lot of our crews are already done now at 2:30,” Davis said.

As for Cummins, she said even though it’s hot, it beats working when it’s cold.

“I’d rather be in the extreme heat myself. I don’t like to shiver,” Cummins said.

