All beagles rescued from animal testing have been adopted

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Humane Society of Midland County announced Wednesday all 36 beagles rescued from a facility that breeds dogs for animal testing have been adopted.

The beagles were anywhere from eight weeks to ten years. They arrived at the humane society on Monday.

Humane Society of Midland County Shelter Director Beth Wellman said the breeding facility surrendered the beagles to the Humane Society of the United States.

The HSMC is an approved rescue partner for the HSUS.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.