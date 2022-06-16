Advertisement

All beagles rescued from animal testing have been adopted

Beagles rescued from animal testing facility in Midland Co.
Beagles rescued from animal testing facility in Midland Co.
By James Paxson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Humane Society of Midland County announced Wednesday all 36 beagles rescued from a facility that breeds dogs for animal testing have been adopted.

The beagles were anywhere from eight weeks to ten years.  They arrived at the humane society on Monday.

Humane Society of Midland County Shelter Director Beth Wellman said the breeding facility surrendered the beagles to the Humane Society of the United States.

The HSMC is an approved rescue partner for the HSUS.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Here are the top stories we are following Wednesday evening, June 15.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, June 15
The family of a 27-year-old woman who was shot to death in Saginaw a week ago is speaking out...
Family of pregnant woman shot to death in Saginaw begging for justice
The family of a 27-year-old woman who was shot to death in Saginaw a week ago is speaking out...
Family of pregnant woman shot to death in Saginaw begging for justice
First responders could soon get a new tool to help better respond to crimes on school grounds.
First responders utilize Critical Incident Mapping in schools