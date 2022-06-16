Another hot, but less humid Thursday

Meteorologist John Gross has your First Warn 5 forecast.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking another hot day ahead, but will less humidity. That will also come with breezy conditions.

Past the showers and thunderstorms from this morning, we keep it mainly dry going into the weekend.

A slight cool down is looking likely for the weekend before another round of hot temperatures takes over next week.

Here’s your latest forecast!

Today & Tonight (Thursday)

After several showers and severe thunderstorms earlier this morning, we can expect to completely dry out going into the later morning and especially afternoon hours behind a passing cold front.

We will still have plenty of heat to deal with today; highs back in the 80s. Humidity values will be much more comfortable later this afternoon as dew points will fall back near if not below 60.

Winds today will also be a topic of discussion. From the west around 15-25 mph. Some gusts later this afternoon could near near 40 mph. Not good news for those who lost power this morning.

Another good day to remember heat safety. Take care of yourself, your pets, and other who may be more susceptible to the heat.

We expect to stay dry tonight. Mostly clear skies. Lows tonight back in the 60s. Winds stay breezy from the west around 10-20 mph.

Friday

We set up for a decent Friday ahead with mostly sunny skies for the majority of the daytime hours.

Highs Friday will stay warm near 80 going into the afternoon. Humidity values will stay comfortable for another day.

Winds will stay breezy from the NW around 10-20 mph.

Weekend Outlook & Next Week

Saturday is looking like another pleasant day will more sunshine and less heat. Highs only reaching into the 70s.

Sunday (Father’s Day) will feature more clouds with the chance for a few showers. Best chances will be later in the day. We’re still anticipating some dry time in-between any shower development.

Humidity values for the weekend still are expected to remain comfortable with dew points in the 50s.

Next week will feature a return of some more heat and humidity with pop-up shower and t-storm chances. A decent run into the 80s and even 90s will be possible especially for Tuesday.

Get a look at your 7 Day Forecast here!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.