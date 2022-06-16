Beautiful, cooler, and less humid Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was a noisy morning for some as thunderstorms passed through, but things have gotten much brighter around Mid-Michigan this evening.

You’ve also likely noticed that even with hot temperatures again today, it feels significantly more comfortable compared to yesterday. Behind the cold front responsible for last night’s storm, we lost our humidity and believe it or not, things will get even better for Friday.

Be sure to enjoy it! Early next week it appears we’ll heat right back up again.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies have cleared out with minimal clouds and sunshine is expected right through the evening hours tonight. Sunset time is around 9:19 PM tonight, so you have plenty of time to take advantage. Temperatures are still well into the 80s this evening so plan for another hot night, but expect 70s to quickly move in around sunset.

You’ll also notice our breezy westerly wind, which is sustained between 15 to 30 miles per hour in spots early tonight. Although it won’t die down completely overnight, expect a gradual drop to around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

A much more pleasant night can be expected in Mid-Michigan tonight. (WNEM)

Overnight lows will be super comfortable tonight, with a mix of 50s and 60s.

Friday

Expect a repeat performance on Friday, minus the morning storms, with sunshine expected from start to finish.

Our humidity is expected to drop even more as a second cold front will come through the area on Friday. This front won’t produce any precipitation, it will just lower our dew points even more, and cool our temperatures into the weekend.

Highs are expected to be in the 70s and 80s on Friday. Very typical for June, but much cooler than the last few days. (WNEM)

High temperatures on Friday will still top out in the upper 70s and low 80s, but compared to the last few days, this will be much more tolerable. Winds on Friday will be breezy once again, with a northwest flow around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 30 miles per hour.

Dry weather will continue right through your Friday evening plans, with mostly sunny and mostly clear skies, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s if you plan on being outside.

