Lawsuit filed against Dollar General manager accused of hiding camera in restroom

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman has filed a lawsuit against her former manager who is accused of placing a camera in a unisex restroom at a Dollar General in Tuscola County.

“So, Elisse, this is the ceiling in the bathroom,” said Attorney Tom Waun, managing partner for Johnson Law.

This hole in the ceiling represents a violation of trust.

“She looked up and there was something sparkling up there and she investigated and saw that it was a camera,” Waun said.

A woman working as a vendor for this Dollar General on State Street in Caro with a frightening realization on April 29.

“Actually, it was a cell phone that was recording her in the bathroom,” Waun said.

Waun said she immediately called police and told the manager.

“The manager then tried to destroy the phone,” Waun said.

He said that is because the manager, Cody Crouch, was the one behind the privacy violation.

“And when the police came, they found out it was his phone. They arrested him,” Waun said.

Crouch was charged with the following charges:

Invasion of privacy, intrusion upon seclusion (against both parties)

Intentional infliction of emotional distress (against both parties)

Premises liability and/or general negligence (against Dolgencorp, LLC)

Violation of MCL 37.2302, public accommodational sexual harassment (against both parties)

Negligent hiring, retention, training, and supervision (against Dolgencorp, LLC)

Waun said his client is traumatized and dealing with anxiety.

Questions still remain about how long this went on and what was done with the captured images.

“That’s the sad and scary thing for my client. She doesn’t know,” Waun said. “She’s concerned it could’ve been livestreamed. She’s concerned that it was captured and sent to other people.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.