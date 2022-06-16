M-55, M-46 projects starting Monday

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - More major road projects will begin next week in four mid-Michigan counties.

The projects include the M-55 bridge repair project in Ogemaw and Iosco counties, the M-46 resurfacing project in Saginaw and Tuscola counties, as well as the next phase of work on the M-17 resurfacing project in Washtenaw County. These investments are expected to support more than 238 jobs.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $711,000 to repair three bridges on M-55 crossing the Au Gres River in Ogemaw and Iosco counties. Work will include concrete barrier replacement, bridge foundation repair, deck patching and more.

The project is expected to start on June 20 and be completed by Thursday, Sept. 15. One lane will be closed at each bridge. Mill Station Road will be closed from the start of work through late July, with traffic from M-65 detoured on Prescott Road, Mills Road, and Sage Lake Road traffic from M-55 will be detoured on Sage Lake Road, Mills Road, and Prescott Road.

Also starting on June 20, MDOT will be resurfacing 10.5 miles of M-46 from Towerline Road in Saginaw County to Richville Road in Tuscola County. Work includes shoulder widening, pavement repairs, concrete curb and gutter, guardrail, drainage improvements, and pavement markings.

The $10.3 million investment is expected to support 133 jobs.

“Across Michigan, we are fixing the damn roads to save drivers time and money. These investments in Iosco, Ogemaw, Saginaw, Tuscola and Washtenaw counties will support over 283 jobs and help drivers go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Since I took office through the end of 2022, we will have invested 70% more in our roads than the previous four years to fix over 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges, supporting nearly 89,000 jobs. Both my Rebuilding Michigan Plan and the bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan are helping us build safe, reliable infrastructure that makes a difference for families and small business across the state. I hope you all like orange because you’ll be seeing a lot of cones and barrels this summer. I’m proud of what we have accomplished, so let’s keep moving dirt and getting it done.”

