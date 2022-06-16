Microburst and strong winds likely responsible for storm damage in parts of Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan (WNEM) - Severe storms developed in a line in Wisconsin and in the Upper Peninsula on Wednesday afternoon and while most of them weakened before arriving in Mid-Michigan, at least part of the line held together enough to reach severe criteria.

Parts of Mid-Michigan were under a Marginal Risk for severe weather last night, and while that’s the lowest risk, and most areas didn’t see severe weather, some parts of Mid-Michigan woke up to storm damage.

Reports submitted to the NWS from Wednesday night's storm. (WNEM)

Based on storm reports so far, that damage was largely seen in Bay, Saginaw, Tuscola, and Huron counties. But if you do have damage reports from elsewhere, you can send us your photos to wnem@wnem.com or post them to our WNEM-TV5 News Facebook page.

Damage Likely Due To Microburst And/Or Strong Winds

After speaking with the National Weather Service this afternoon, there was no rotation seen on radar at the time that these storms rolled through, meaning the damage more than likely was not related to a tornado.

This leaves a more likely scenario of a microburst or damaging straight-line winds.

With the damage spread over multiple counties, it wasn’t just a single microburst, but judging by the level of damage seen in some of the pictures we’ve seen so far, it seems likely at least one occurred, if not more than one as the storm passed through. Other areas may have only seen straight-line winds like a typical severe thunderstorm, but the damage can be similar and just as difficult to deal with.

Science of Microbursts

A diagram of a microburst. (WNEM)

So what is a microburst? It’s a sudden downward burst of wind that rushes toward the ground.

Warm and humid air rises to form the thunderstorm in what’s called the updraft (air moving up). The other part of the storm is the downdraft (downward moving air), which exhausts rain and cool air out of the storm.

Occasionally, dry air can move into the thunderstorm, causing evaporation which is a cooling process. As air becomes cooler, it becomes more dense and in a way “heavier” than the rising warm air, and eventually it becomes too heavy, along with the rain drops in the clouds, for the upward moving air to support it. Think of it like your arm holding a big bucket that someone fills with water. Eventually, that bucket might become too heavy and your arm may fall once you can’t hold it anymore.

As that air falls, it gains speed as it does so and eventually crashes at ground level, spreading the wind and rain out in all directions. This could be comparable to dropping a water balloon from a high level and the balloon breaking as it hits the ground, splashing everywhere.

With all of our moisture available with the high humidity we experienced on Wednesday, this was more than likely a wet microburst. Occasionally water loading at the top of the storm can come crashing down with the cooler air, having the same effect. The weight of this water (millions of gallons) plus the cold air sinking, you can imagine the momentum that this carries on the way down, and how it can cause that level of damage.

Winds in a microburst can exceed 100 MPH in the strongest instances.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.