MSP: 1 in critical condition after being shot multiple times
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police detectives are investigating a Saginaw shooting that left a 42-year-old in critical condition.
The shooting happened at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday on N. Niagara Street. The investigation found out the 42-year-old Saginaw resident was shot multiple times in the lower back.
They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
MSP said there are no suspects in custody.
No other injuries were reported.
If anyone has information, they can call Saginaw MCU at 517-513-9780 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
