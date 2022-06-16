MSP: 1 in critical condition after being shot multiple times

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police detectives are investigating a Saginaw shooting that left a 42-year-old in critical condition.

The shooting happened at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday on N. Niagara Street. The investigation found out the 42-year-old Saginaw resident was shot multiple times in the lower back.

They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

MSP said there are no suspects in custody.

No other injuries were reported.

If anyone has information, they can call Saginaw MCU at 517-513-9780 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

