MSP investigating near drowning in Zilwaukee

Zilwaukee, Mich. (WNEM) - A 2-year-old is in critical condition after falling into a pool in Saginaw County, according to the Michigan State Police Department.

This near drowning happened at a Zilwaukee home on Wednesday at about 5:40 p.m. The 2-year-old fell in a pool and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say there were no other reported injuries.

Anyone with information can contact MSP at 989-495-5555 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-422-JAIL.

