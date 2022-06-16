Part of Flint River closed while spill clean-up continues

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint River is closed from Stepping Stone Falls to Willard Road while officials work to clean up a spill.

On Wednesday, June 15, officials with the city of Flint and Genesee County were notified of an oil-like substance in the Flint River. Test results to identify the substance are pending.

It’s unknown how much of the substance was released, but it extended with the water flow of the river.

The Genesee County Health Department (GCHD) is advising residents to avoid contact with the Flint River from Stepping Stone Falls to Willard Road until more information is available. Residents should avoid physical contact or eating fish from the Flint River in these areas until further notice.

The GCHD said officials must determine if the substance poses any danger before reopening the area.

The Genesee County Hazmat Team, the state of Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (ELGE), as well as the Flint and Clio fire departments and other partners are conducting a clean-up operation. The city of Flint’s drinking water supply is not from the Flint River and there is no danger to the drinking water supplied by the city.

