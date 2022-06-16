Police: Saginaw resident expected to survive after getting shot in head

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw resident is expected to survive after being shot in the head, according to Michigan State Police.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Thursday, June 16 in the 600 block of Athens Street.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 34-year-old Saginaw resident was shot in the head and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The victim is expected to survive, MSP said.

No other injuries were reported. Police do not have a suspect in custody.

Detectives are asking anyone with more information about this shooting to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-313-6435. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

