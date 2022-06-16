Prosecutor: Fatal shooting of home intruder was justified

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Clare County Prosecutor’s Office has determined a homeowner was justified in fatally shooting an intruder on May 5.

Clare police said Kevin Michael Lighthall, 48, entered the suspect’s home in the early morning hours.

The prosecutor’s office said Wednesday Lighthall claimed he was “Satan” and refused to leave when the homeowner asked him to.

The prosecuting opinion said Lighthall charged the homeowner who then fired his weapon three times, killing Lighthall.

Clare County Prosecuting Attorney Michelle J. Ambrozaitis said in her report that Lighthall violated the sanctity and safety of the homeowner’s home.

“The homeowner did not fire upon Lighthall until Lighthall charged toward him,” Ambrozaitis said in the report. “In light of Lighthall’s aggressive demeanor and claims that he was “Satan,” the homeowner certainly acted under the honest and reasonable belief that he or the others in the home were in immediate danger of death or serious injury and that immediate action was necessary to protect himself and the others in the home.”

No criminal charges will be filed against the homeowner.

“The review of this event is not to determine whether the homeowner could have done something differently. The sole question to be answered is whether the shooting of Lighthall was a criminal act,” Ambrozaitis said.

The homeowner was not injured.

