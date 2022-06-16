Advertisement

Thousands without power after overnight thunderstorms

Power outage
Power outage(WNEM)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The overnight thunderstorms have left thousands of customers without power.

Consumers Energy is reporting outages in the following counties:

  • Bay County: 6,111 customers
  • Genesee County: 24 customers
  • Gratiot County: 10 customers
  • Midland County: 1,050 customers
  • Saginaw County: 246 customers

Consumers Energy estimates to have power restored for most customers between noon and 2 p.m.

DTE Energy is also reporting several outages in Tuscola and Huron counties.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police lights
Police: Saginaw resident expected to survive after getting shot in head
Here are the top stories we are following for Thursday morning, June 16.
TV5 news update: Thursday morning, June 16
A woman discovered a hidden camera inside of a bathroom of a Dollar General store in Caro.
Hidden Camera Lawsuit at Dollar General in Caro
Cody Crouch
Lawsuit filed against Dollar General manager accused of hiding camera in restroom