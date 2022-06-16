Thousands without power after overnight thunderstorms
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The overnight thunderstorms have left thousands of customers without power.
Consumers Energy is reporting outages in the following counties:
- Bay County: 6,111 customers
- Genesee County: 24 customers
- Gratiot County: 10 customers
- Midland County: 1,050 customers
- Saginaw County: 246 customers
Consumers Energy estimates to have power restored for most customers between noon and 2 p.m.
DTE Energy is also reporting several outages in Tuscola and Huron counties.
