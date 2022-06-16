Thousands without power after overnight thunderstorms

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The overnight thunderstorms have left thousands of customers without power.

Consumers Energy is reporting outages in the following counties:

Bay County: 6,111 customers

Genesee County: 24 customers

Gratiot County: 10 customers

Midland County: 1,050 customers

Saginaw County: 246 customers

Consumers Energy estimates to have power restored for most customers between noon and 2 p.m.

DTE Energy is also reporting several outages in Tuscola and Huron counties.

