Twining man sentenced to prison after booby trap set to harm troopers

STANDISH, Mich. (WNEM) - A Twining man has been sentenced to prison in Arenac County after Michigan State Police say he set up a booby trap to harm troopers.

Roger Allan Broadstone was sentenced Wednesday to a minimum 41 months in prison, but could spend up to 10 years behind bars. He is credited for 511 days served.

Broadstone was charged with one count possession of weapons/ammunition, one count assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, and one count assault causing harm less than murder. On April 13, he pleaded no contest to those charges.

Police were contacted on Jan. 19, 2021 to investigate a fraud complaint in Ogemaw County.

The victim, a woman from Merritt, told police her credit card was used to purchase more than $1,500 worth of items from the Walmart in West Branch.

The suspect was identified as Broadstone.

On Jan. 20, 2021, troopers went to Broadstone’s house to interview him. He refused to speak to troopers and told them they would need a search warrant, police said.

Troopers obtained a search warrant and made entry into Broadstone’s home.

Broadstone barricaded himself inside the house, resisted troopers, and set up a booby trap and other preparations to harm the troopers, police said.

Broadstone pleaded no contest to illegal use of a financial device while his other charges in Ogemaw County were dismissed. On May 13, Broadstone was sentenced to his time served. He was sentenced to 12 months in the Ogemaw County Jail with credit for 484 days and ordered to pay $2,081.47 in fines.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.