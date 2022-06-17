Advertisement

Cash reward offered for information on Saginaw homicide

(WJRT)
By Chandler Pawloski
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a Saginaw homicide.

Hubert Hoking Jr., 35, was found dead in the driver’s seat of a black SUV in the area of Owen Street and Campbell Street on Nov. 8, 2021. He was killed by gunfire, according to Crime Stoppers.

The Saginaw Police Department is investigating his death.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. If you have any information, call 1-800-422-5245.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

generic image of prison
Michigan woman sentenced to 2 years for defrauding VA, treasury
Flint River
Clean-up, investigation of Flint River spill continues
Here are the top stories we are following Friday afternoon, June 17.
TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, June 17
Meteorologist John Gross has your First Warn 5 Forecast.
First Warn 5: Friday afternoon, June 17