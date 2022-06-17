Cash reward offered for information on Saginaw homicide

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a Saginaw homicide.

Hubert Hoking Jr., 35, was found dead in the driver’s seat of a black SUV in the area of Owen Street and Campbell Street on Nov. 8, 2021. He was killed by gunfire, according to Crime Stoppers.

The Saginaw Police Department is investigating his death.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. If you have any information, call 1-800-422-5245.

