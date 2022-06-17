Genesee Co. Land Bank receives $196K to help build modular tri-plex home

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Land Bank Authority will receive $196,000 as part of a larger effort to bring more affordable housing to Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced seven local government and nonprofit organizations will receive nearly $1.4 million to build homes. These grants will help reduce the typical single-family home construction timeline.

“We need to work together to build more attainable, affordable housing so Michiganders have a place to call home,” Whitmer said. “These grants will incentivize the construction of affordable housing, reduce the build timeline, and ensure families can move in immediately. Getting this done will empower workers and have a positive effect on local economies. Let’s continue working together to increase the supply of affordable housing, and build on the bipartisan investments we have made in the Building Michigan Together Plan.”

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority’s (MSHDA) MOD program provides the funding through a repayable loan to create the homes. The funding is expected to be recycled and used to build seven more homes, bringing the program’s total to 14 modular build and modified technology homes, according to Whitmer.

Communities and organizations receiving MSHDA MOD loans include:

City of Albion - $200,000

Detroit Land Bank Authority - $200,000

Four County Community Foundation - $200,000

Genesee County Land Bank Authority - $196,000

Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County - $200,000

Jones Construction and Development LDHA - $200,000

Village of Cassopolis - $200,000

Modular homes are built in sections in a climate-controlled facility, then taken to the project location where the sections are assembled and installed. Modified technology uses unconventional, cutting-edge methods to create economical, energy-efficient designs that can speed up construction time for affordable housing units.

Construction will begin this summer and is expected to be complete in late 2023 or early 2024. The Genesee County Land Bank Authority will be a modular tri-plex build, a first for the MSHDA MOD program.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.