Pleasant Friday evening, beautiful Saturday, mostly dry Father’s Day

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful end to the workweek around Mid-Michigan, with temperatures that have cooled back down near seasonal norms and plenty of sunshine!

We couldn’t ask for much better for Friday evening plans and it appears we’re in for a great weekend as well, with only a small chance for showers on Sunday. Be sure to enjoy the pleasant weather while you can, we’re in for another warm up next week!

This Evening & Overnight

If you have any plans outdoors tonight, you should be in great shape! The only hiccup we have tonight will be a breezy northwesterly wind that’s around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 25 to 30 miles per hour. That wind should relax a bit overnight, falling off to around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Lows are expected to fall into the 40s and 50s tonight. (WNEM)

Otherwise, expect largely clear skies before and after sunset (around 9:19 PM), with very pleasant temperatures. We’ll see mostly 70s this evening. Eventually, these temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s tonight.

Saturday

We couldn’t ask for a much better start to the weekend, with sunny skies expected through the day on Saturday.

Highs are expected to be much cooler on Saturday compared to the last few days. (WNEM)

Temperatures will be a bit variable, with a north northeasterly wind keeping our lakeshore counties cooler, with that flow coming off the lake. Highs there will be in the 60s in spots, while those farther west will warm up into the lower and middle 70s for highs. That wind will be around 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting near 20 miles per hour.

Dry weather and clear skies will continue right into Saturday evening plans, and another cool night is expected as the winds will drop down with our clear skies. Many areas could wake up in the 40s on Sunday morning, with 50s elsewhere.

Sunday (Father’s Day)

We’ll have a chance to start with some sunshine on Sunday, but clouds are expected to increase through the day and mostly cloudy skies are possible at times Sunday afternoon and evening. A few showers are possible as well as a warm front moves into the region, with the best chances coming during the evening and late evening hours.

Scattered showers are possible on Sunday, but not everyone will see one. The best chances will be in the evening. (WNEM)

These showers are not expected to pass through everywhere, at least at this time, and there isn’t a need to cancel any outdoor Father’s Day plans at this point. However, just to be safe, keep an eye on the forecast through the weekend.

High temperatures Sunday should be a bit warmer than Saturday. (WNEM)

Highs on Sunday should be a few degrees warmer than Saturday, with a light and variable wind flow. That should put most in the middle 70s for highs on Sunday afternoon.

Lows on Sunday night will be warmer than Friday and Saturday night, with 50s to near 60 expected.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.