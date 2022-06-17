Advertisement

Police: Fugitive considered armed and dangerous believed to be in Genesee Co.

David Thompson
David Thompson(Crime Stoppers)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are searching for a fugitive considered to be armed and dangerous.

Investigators believe 45-year-old David Thompson is in Genesee County.

Thompson is described as 6′ and 255 pounds.

Police have several felony warrants out for his arrest, including homicide, assault with intent to murder, and criminal sexual conduct.

Authorities believe Thompson is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Investigators are offering a $1,000 reward for any tips leading up to his arrest. To leave a tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL(5245).

