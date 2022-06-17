Police: Fugitive considered armed and dangerous believed to be in Genesee Co.

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are searching for a fugitive considered to be armed and dangerous.

Investigators believe 45-year-old David Thompson is in Genesee County.

Thompson is described as 6′ and 255 pounds.

Police have several felony warrants out for his arrest, including homicide, assault with intent to murder, and criminal sexual conduct.

Authorities believe Thompson is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Investigators are offering a $1,000 reward for any tips leading up to his arrest. To leave a tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL(5245).

