Sunny & breezy Friday ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking a nice stretch of weather going into the upcoming weekend!

Father’s Day on Sunday could have some rain chances to deal with. We’re also tracking another return of hot and humid conditions going into next week.

Today & Tonight

We set up for a decent Friday ahead with mostly sunny skies for the majority of the daytime hours.

Highs Friday will stay warm in the 70s near 80 going into the afternoon. Humidity values will stay comfortable for another day with dew points in the 50s.

Our only caveat today will be the winds. Staying breezy from the NW around 10-20 mph; gusts could near near 30 mph.

We stay comfortable going into the evening and tonight with mostly clear skies. Lows tonight drop back near 50.

Weekend Outlook

Saturday is looking like another pleasant day will more sunshine and less heat. Highs only reaching into the 70s.

Sunday (Father’s Day) will feature more clouds with the chance for a few showers. Best chances will be later in the day. We’re still anticipating some dry time in-between any shower development.

No need to cancel any plans, just know that a few showers could be moving through during a few hours of the day. Track any showers with the Interactive Radar!

Humidity values for the weekend still are expected to remain comfortable with dew points in the 50s.

Next Week

Next week will feature a return of some more heat and humidity. A decent run into the 80s and even 90s will be possible especially for Tuesday.

Chances for some more showers along a warm front will be possible Monday. Pop-up chances for a few more showers and/or t-storms will be on the low end, but still possible Tuesday.

