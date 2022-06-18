Clean up efforts continue following on oil spill on Flint River

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials say that cleanup efforts continue following an oil spill in the Flint River.

The leak was first reported Wednesday. State investigators confirmed Friday that the source of the Flint River oil spill came from the Lockhart Chemical Company.

So far, recovery is going well, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. Swanson said if crews continue working as they are, response teams could scale back operations as soon as Sunday.

A county wide no contact order with the river remains in place. Residents should not fish, boat or swim in the Flint River from Stepping Stone Falls to the Genesee County Line.

Genesee County Board Chairman Domonique Clemons said he is grateful for the joint effort.

“It is our hope that if we continue progress as planned, by mid-next week we will be able to lift the order. We will be able to return to a state of normal, as far as our river is concerned,” Clemons said.

