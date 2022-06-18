Dry tonight and most of Father’s Day

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking another quiet stretch tonight going into Sunday for Father’s Day!

Small rain chances will remain later Sunday into Monday morning. Could even have a few rumbles of thunder.

Past that, next week will be all about the return of the heat and humidity.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Tonight (Saturday)

After a beautiful Saturday, we stay dry keeping skies mostly clear going into the later evening and tonight. No precipitation is expected going into tonight.

Temperatures will stay comfortable dropping from the 60s to the 50s. Lows eventually land in the mid to upper 40s. Winds stay light from the north around 5-10 mph. Humidity levels stay low.

Not a bad night to keep the windows open!

Sunday (Father’s Day)

We start the day dry with some more sunshine especially for the AM hours. An approaching warm from the SW will have the chance to increase the cloud cover going into the PM hours. This could bring a stray shower or two at worst.

Most of the daytime is expected to remain dry. We have more dry air in play, so any initial shower will struggle to reach the ground. Most outdoor plans should still be in good shape.

Like always, track any showers using the Interactive Radar!

Highs Sunday will stay comfortable back in the 70s. Dew points in the 40s near 50 means we avoid the muggy feeling for another day.

Later into the evening and overnight hours, a warm front will continue moving NE through our region. Sunday evening into Monday morning will be the best timeframe for showers to develop. A few rumbles of thunder will also be possible within any development. Areas from the Tri-Cities and closer to the shoreline overall stand the best chance for this activity.

Lows Sunday night will stay mild in the 50s near 60.

Next Week

Monday, especially for the AM hours will still have the chance for a few showers and even a few embedded t-storms. Once the warm front moves NE of the region, rain chances will diminish and skies should begin to clear up a bit.

Highs Monday will begin the climb up into the 80s near 90!

Tuesday into the weekend will have the region locked into a strong ridging pattern. In other words, high pressure will dominate our weather pattern leading to more sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and 90s, and more humidity.

Tuesday is expected to be the hottest in the mid 90s with heat indices in the triple digits. Similar to last week, always take care of yourself, those around you along with your pets. Hydration is always key.

A look at your 7 Day forecast is right here!

