Gorgeous Saturday, only a few small rain chances Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Aside from the wind, conditions the last few days have been nice! Heading in to the weekend, we kickstart it off with beautiful weather. Saturday sees a continuation of the bright skies with comfortable temperatures, and Sunday sees more of the 70s. Rain chances do return on Sunday, but they aren’t large by any means. Overall, any Father’s Day plans you have, especially outdoor ones, are still looking to be in good shape!

Today

The day starts off with clear skies and refreshing temperatures in the 50s. The breeze is still hanging around to a certain degree (between 10 and 20 mph), but will continue to slow down through the day (5 to 10 mph by dinnertime). Expect the wind to stay more out of northerly direction like Friday, with that flow keeping temperatures in the 70s with lower humidity. The immediate shoreline will see temperatures in the 60s.

Highs on Saturday are slightly cooler than the end of the week, but still comfortable! (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will stay mostly clear through the night, allowing temperatures to fall back into the upper 40s with some 50s on the shoreline. The wind will stay northerly, but become light at less than 5 mph overnight. Overall, it will be another perfect windows-open night, and great weather for any evening plans you might have too.

Father’s Day

There should be a few opportunities for some sun in the morning, but the day sees a general increasing cloud trend. A few showers are possible as a warm front passes through the Great Lakes, though the majority of the day is dry. There’s no need to cancel any outdoor plans you may have as no heavy rain or widespread showers are expected.

Father's Day may see a few showers, but overall no widespread rain expected! (WNEM)

Highs will be slightly warmer than Saturday reaching up to around 75 degrees. The wind will be slow at 5 to 10 mph with a north to south shift. Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads and father figures out there!

High temperatures will be slightly warm Sunday than on Saturday. (WNEM)

The rain chances are better Sunday night into Monday, a few thunderstorms are possible too. No severe weather is expected though as we’re lacking the proper ingredients for it. The upcoming week has another big warm up, see that in the full 7-Day Forecast!

