Slight Father’s Day shower chance, better rain opportunity Sunday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We had gorgeous weather for the first day of the weekend and we see more of that starting off this Sunday for Father’s Day and Juneteenth! Heading into the afternoon, cloud coverage will start to move into the area with a warm front approaching the Great Lakes. A shower or two is possible through this, but the better rain chance conveniently doesn’t come in until overnight. Behind that, we’re looking at another big warm-up just like last week.

Today

Conditions are very quiet this morning with locations outside of our urban areas falling into the 40s. There’s plenty of sunshine to go around! As mentioned above, clouds will start to fill during the afternoon and there could be an isolated shower with this, though the better rain chance really doesn’t come in until overnight. Overall, any outdoor plans you have today are still in good shape and don’t need to be canceled with the smaller rain chance. Highs today reach up to around 75, just slightly warmer than Saturday. The north wind will take a noticeable turn to the south at 5 to 10 mph. This evening’s sunset is at 9:20 PM.

Highs on Sunday will be warmer than Saturday. (WNEM)

Tonight

With the warm front starting to cross through the Great Lakes, rain will start to move in from the north, rather than the west, tonight. The best timing currently looks to be slightly prior to midnight. Although everyone across Mid-Michigan has a chance at seeing showers, the chance increases the farther east you go. There could be a few thunderstorms in the mix as well, but we’re lacking the ingredients of severe weather this time around.

There will be a few thunderstorms in the mix, though no severe weather is expected. (WNEM)

Lows will be milder tonight landing around 59 degrees with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph. The south wind sets us up for the larger warm-up this week.

Monday

Some of that rain activity will be ongoing Monday morning, but the entire area looks to dry out by the middle of the afternoon. Clouds will also start to clear out behind the rain. Skies will stay mostly clear heading into Monday night, too.

By mid-afternoon Monday, the rain will have ended. The better chance of higher totals will be north of the Saginaw Bay where rain initially onsets. (WNEM)

Highs will be much warmer on Monday compared to the weekend, back to around 88 degrees. This is thanks to the southwesterly wind and the passage of the warm front. That wind will sustain between 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Warm weather resides for a large portion of the upcoming workweek as our pattern takes a similar form to last week’s. During this timeframe too, dry weather looks to hold, so you may need to keep up on watering your lawn and garden through the week! Check out the temperatures on the full 7-Day Forecast!

