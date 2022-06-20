Clearing out tonight, heating up again Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a cloudy and for some, a rainy start to the day, we’re in the process of clearing out as we head into the evening.

Clouds are gradually starting to thin and those who have seen some sun this afternoon are making a late day push into the 80s. But the heat that we experience tonight will pale in comparison to another hot and humid day of temperatures returning on Tuesday.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies should continue to clear the rest of the evening, trending clear during the overnight. Any rain from this morning is long gone and we have no concerns for wet weather the rest of the night.

Expect a mild night, even with clear skies. (WNEM)

As of 5:15 PM, temperatures are largely in the 80s away from the lakeshore, and a mix of 60s and 70s in the Thumb and north of the Saginaw Bay. As we head through the rest of the night, expect most of us to land in the 60s for overnight lows.

Winds overnight will remain around 5 to 10 miles per hour out of the southwest.

Tuesday

With a mild start to the day, and another day of west southwesterly flow, expect a big warm up on Tuesday. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny from start to finish, which will help the cause as well.

High temperatures are expected to be well into the 90s again on Tuesday. (WNEM)

By the afternoon, expect highs to top out in the middle 90s, just like last week. However, dew points should remain slightly lower in the 60s, which should keep the heat index closer to the middle to upper 90s. If that holds, heat advisories likely won’t be issued as we’ll fall just short of criteria. Even so, still practice heat safety if working outdoors.

Despite a cold front coming through late Tuesday night into Wednesday, don’t expect much of a cool down overnight. Lows will settle in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Although a shower won’t be impossible with the cold frontal passage, it seems like a very small chance, and you should go into Tuesday night expecting to be dry. And even if it rains, it won’t be much.

