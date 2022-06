SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city of Saginaw.

Officers were sent to the shooting in the area of Bundy Street and Nimons Street on Sunday, June 19 about 9:30 p.m.

The male victim died from one gunshot wound, Saginaw Police said.

The investigation is being handled by Michigan State Police.

