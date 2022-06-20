Isabella Co. crash leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

LINCOLN TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A crash in Isabella County took the lives of two people and injured others after police say a driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

On Sunday, June 19 at 3:45 p.m., troopers were sent to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Blanchard Road and South Summerton Road in Lincoln Township.

A 75-year-old man from Ithaca was heading south on South Summerton Road and failed to stop for the stop sign, Michigan State Police said. His vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle on East Blanchard Road which had three occupants.

The Ithaca man was taken to My-Michigan Medical Center in Midland for treatment of his injuries. The driver and the rear seat passenger of the eastbound vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, MSP said.

The third occupant of the eastbound vehicle was airlifted to Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw. All occupants in both vehicles were wearing seatbelts, police said.

The crash is under investigation by Michigan State Police. Troopers were assisted by the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln Township Fire Department.

