Man found guilty of OWI in deadly motorcycle crash

LAPEER CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Davison man was found guilty of causing a crash while intoxicated that killed two people riding a motorcycle more than two years ago.

The jury trial started on Tuesday, June 14 in the Lapeer County Circuit Court. The trial concluded and the jury deliberation began on Friday, June 17.

After about two hours of deliberation, the jury found Michael Burns guilty of two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and two counts of reckless driving causing death.

Burns’ bond was revoked, and he was remanded into custody at the Lapeer County Jail until his sentencing, which is scheduled to be in August.

On Aug. 25, 2019, deputies were sent to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on N. Lapeer, north of Mayfield Road, in Mayfield Township.

A 2005 GMC Envoy was erratically driving north on N. Lapeer Road before the collision, according to witnesses. The Envoy crossed the centerline and into the path of a 2012 Harley Davidson, the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver of the Envoy was taken to McLaren in Lapeer with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two people on the motorcycle, who were wearing helmets, were ejected after the collision. The motorcycle driver, Brian Stamp, 53, from Marlette, and the passenger, Rhonda McHaffy, 51, from Marlette, were pronounced dead at the scene. Stamp and McHaffy were boyfriend and girlfriend, the sheriff’s office said.

In January 2020, the Lapeer County Prosecutor’s Office issued criminal charges against Burns for operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death.

