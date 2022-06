KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Kochville Township’s dancer sculpture has gone missing.

The township offices posted Monday that it was taken from the southeast corner of Bay and Trautner near Yeo and Yeo.

If anyone has any information, they can call 989-792-7596, message the Kochville Township Offices Facebook page or email kochville@kochvilletwp.com.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.