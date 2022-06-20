Showers chances tonight & Monday AM, heat returns next week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance for a few showers to return for some over the next 18-24 hours. Past this time frame, we trend mainly dry for most of the upcoming week.

The big story past the weekend will be a return of the heat and humidity. Just in time to for the start of summer!

Here’s the latest forecast!

Tonight

Chance for showers will increase going into tonight and will last into Monday morning. While the entire region will have the chance for a few showers, the best placement will reside closer to the lakeshore and for the Thumb.

If you don’t receive any rain tonight, partly to mostly cloudy skies will become more common for many going later into the evening and overnight hours.

Lows tonight will stay mild; dropping back into the 50s near 60. Winds from the south around 5-10 mph.

Monday

Monday will still carry the chance for showers, mainly for the morning hours. The placement closer to the lakeshore will stand the greatest chance compared to areas farther west of the Tri-Cities. A few rumbles of thunder can’t completely be ruled out, but will stay on the low end.

A warm front will eventually move north of the region by the PM hours. This will decrease rain chances along with cloud cover allowing in some sunshine for the later half of the day!

Temperatures will start warming up quick behind a warm front into the 80s neat 90! Humidity values will also increase as dew points will begin climbing back into the 60s.

Extended Forecast

Past our early week rain chances, we’re expecting a mainly dry stretch for the rest of the week going into the upcoming weekend.

Wednesday will we the only other small chance along a passing cold front, but this is expected to be a mainly dry frontal passage at this point in the forecast.

The big story will be the heat! Highs in the 80s and 90s will be likely most of the week. Tuesday is expected to be the hottest in the mid 90s. Heat indices will feel more like the triple digits for many.

The good news is past Wednesday, humidity levels will still be uncomfortable, but not as high as last week. Dew points should peak in the upper 60s near 70. Comparing last week when dew points were well into the 70s.

