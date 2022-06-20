Sloan Museum receives $500K for STEM exhibits, programs

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Sloan Museum of Discovery has received a $500,000 donation to support the museum’s STEM exhibits and programs.

Through the donation from General Motors, the museum will add a vehicle gallery named after William “Billy” C. Durant, GM’s founder. The gallery will be 11,000 square feet and feature rotating vehicles showing the history and future of cars.

Rendering of Automotive Gallery at Sloan Museum of Discovery. (Sloan Museum of Discovery)

Durant formed the Flint Road Cart Company in 1886 after purchasing a two-wheeled buggy company and its new patented spring suspension for $1,500. Durant and his partner, J. Dallas Dort, turned the carriage company into the Durant-Dort Carriage Company, which eventually paved the way for General Motors.

“Billy Durant was a fearless visionary who boldly seized opportunity wherever he found it, and who changed the auto business forever,” General Motors President Mark Reuss said. “His spirit has remained an inspiration to GM for more than a century, and lives on as we lead the global automotive industry to an exciting new era powered by electricity.”

The Sloan Museum has 105 rare and vintage vehicles among its collection of nearly 48,000 artifacts, including Durant’s first carriage model.

The Sloan Museum will open to the public on July 16 after a $30 million expansion and renovation.

