Wet roadways Monday morning, another big warm-up this week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We had beautiful weather as we rolled through the past weekend, and on Sunday many still avoided any rain during the daytime. Rain eventually picked up overnight and has brought wet roadways this Monday morning. Conditions dry out later today, and the big story behind all the rain is another big warm-up like we had last week.

Today

Rainfall is moving from north to south through the area this morning. There has been a few lightning strikes embedded in this rain too, but no storms are severe this morning. The great news is that everyone across Mid-Michigan has picked up rain at some point this morning, and we’ll take all the rain we can get with the drier weather and heat on the way! Speaking of, by the middle of the afternoon dry weather takes hold all across the region, and behind a warm front sun will start to make a return.

Rain Monday Morning (WNEM)

Hot temperatures also make a return behind the cold front with many locations reaching up to around 88. The shoreline will even elevate into the upper 70s with a southwesterly wind direction behind the warm front. Wind speeds will be between 10 and 20 mph.

Highs Monday will be warmer than the weekend. (WNEM)

Tonight

The clearing skies from the evening hold overnight. Wind a wind from 5 to 15 mph out of the southwest, we should avoid seeing much, if any, patchy fog settle in. It will also be a mild night with lows down to around 66 degrees. All-in-all, it’ll be a pleasant evening and night!

Tuesday

Wednesday was the hottest day last week, this week it’ll be Tuesday. Temperatures will also be comparable to what we saw last week. Expect an afternoon high temperature near 96 degrees. The warmth should also hold on into Tuesday night with a low of 73.

Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week. (WNEM)

The difference with this week’s heat will be slightly less humidity. Dew points will be between 65 and 70 degrees rather than 75+ degrees. Combine the two and heat index values will still reach the upper 90s, possibly touching the triple-digits in a few locations Tuesday afternoon. If you’ll be outside, make sure to stay safe in the heat by staying hydrated and catching frequent breaks!

Although humidity levels will be slightly lower, it'll still feel hot! (WNEM)

Rainfall will be fairly hard to come by for the upcoming week, and the heat sticks around too. Give the rest of the week a check on your full 7-Day Forecast!

