Airport terror attack: 5 years later

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) -Retired Lt. Jeff Neville is a survivor.

He captured hearts five years ago after being viciously attacked while on duty at Bishop International Airport in Flint.

“I can’t believe it even happened to me. I went to work every day for basically 34 years in law enforcement and never had anything even close, remote happen,” Neville said.

Authorities said Amor Ftouhi was on a mission to kill Neville and others on June 21, 2017.

Neville was stabbed twice before being saved by a team of airport staff from various departments, including maintenance worker Richard Krul.

Ftouhi was later convicted and sentenced for his crimes.

But Neville was left with physical and mental scars. He sat down with TV5′s Elisse Ramey to talk about what he has had to overcome in the years since.

“You compartmentalize and you put things into different sections, different parts of your life. And I called it a backpack,” Neville said. " think what happened is when he cut me, I said that he didn’t just cut my neck. He cut open the backpack and out spilled all this mess of things that I shoved into the backpack so I wouldn’t have to deal with it. Then all of a sudden I had to deal with everything at once.”

Neville candidly spoke about post-traumatic stress disorder and his new lease on life. Tonight on TV5 at 11 p.m., Neville said he is totally at peace with how he responded during the attack and his message for anyone else forced off of a job they love.

