Bay County Animals Services announces closure due to kennel cough

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The kennels and cat room at Bay County Animal Services will be closed this week due to some animals showing signs of kennel cough.

The rescue believes the illness was brought in by a stray.

To limit the spread, there will be no public access to animals through the end of the week, or until clearance by a veterinarian.

The rescue is asking residents that find stray animals to try to find an owner before bringing them to the shelter due to kennels being full and a limit on quarantine space.

The group also took to Facebook, asking for donations of sliced cheese and hotdogs, which is an easy way to give medications.

If you’d like to donate, items can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

